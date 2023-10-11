White House announces new efforts to crack down on 'tens of billions' in junk fees

The Federal Trade Commission and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau will announce steps toward banning junk fees in the business and banking sectors.U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the Hamas terrorist attacks in Israel in the State Dining Room of the White House October 10, 2023 in Washington, DC.
The FTC's rule proposal would prohibit businesses from burying fees within a transaction and force them to present the amount and purpose of surcharges, upfront — potentially saving consumers over $10 billion over the next decade, according to a release. Under the rule, the commission would be able to secure refunds for consumers if the mandate is violated.
The rule "would not just return money to people's pockets but also restore a degree of justice to American families and restore fairness in our markets," Khan told reporters on Tuesday. The CFPB is targeting big banks by highlighting consumers' rights to access complete, accurate and free account information upon request according to a 2010 federal law. headtopics.com
"When people request basic information about their accounts, big banks cannot charge them massive fees or trap them in endless customer service loops," Chopra told reporters on Tuesday. "Charging a competitive price for a legitimate service makes sense but charging junk fees for basic customer responsiveness doesn't.
The proposals are part of the administration's overarching effort to increase competition across industries, beginning with Biden's 2022on promoting competition in the economy. headtopics.com
Both the FTC and the CFPB have taken preliminary actions toward cracking down on junk fees over the past few months. Earlier this year, the CFPB released a rule proposal on