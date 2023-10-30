White House aims to monitor, regulate artificial intelligence with new executive order

The White House rolled out a sweeping executive order Monday that aims to monitor and regulate the risks ofwhile also harnessing its potential, marking the latest effort to address a rapidly evolving technology that has sparked concern among world leaders.

"Given the pace of this technology, we can't move in normal government or private-sector pace, we have to move fast, really fast - ideally faster than the technology itself," White House chief of staff Jeff Zients said, recounting President Joe Biden's directive to his team to make AI a top priority. "You have to continue to be proactive, anticipate where things are headed, continue to act fast and pull every lever we can.

If an AI model being developed poses national security, economic or health risks, the order will compel companies to notify the federal government under the Defense Production Act. The order aims to prevent AI-related fraud by directing the Commerce Department to develop guidance for watermarking AI-generated content. headtopics.com

The executive order builds off voluntary commitments made earlier this year by 15 tech companies, including Microsoft and Google, to allow outside testing of their AI systems before public release and to develop ways to clearly identify AI-generated content.

"We must be clear-eyed and vigilant about the threats ... of emerging technologies that can pose - don't have to, but can pose - to our democracy and our values," Biden said after meeting with tech executives at the White House in July. headtopics.com

"We want to demystify AI so that everyone knows what it can do, what to worry about and what we're doing about it," Reed, who has managed the AI policy process at the White House, told CNN in an interview. "This is the next step in an aggressive strategy to do everything in our power."

United States Headlines Read more: abc13houston »

'SNL' Cold Open: Christopher Walken's 'Ghost of Halloween' Visits the Oval OfficePresident Biden also mistakes new House Speaker Mike Johnson for a White House aide. Read more ⮕

What Kirby SaidA moment of clarity in the White House briefing room. Read more ⮕

White House: We Support ‘Pause’ if It’s Needed to Free Hamas HostagesSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers. Read more ⮕

Former Vice President Mike Pence ends campaign for the White House after struggling to gain tractionFormer Vice President Mike Pence is dropping his bid for the Republican presidential nomination, ending his campaign for the White House after struggling to raise money and gain traction in the polls Read more ⮕

Former Vice President Mike Pence ends campaign for the White House after struggling to gain tractionFormer Vice President Mike Pence is dropping his bid for the Republican presidential nomination, ending his campaign for the White House after struggling to raise money and gain traction in the polls. Read more ⮕

Former Vice President Mike Pence ends campaign for the White House after struggling to gain tractionFormer Vice President Mike Pence is dropping his bid for the Republican presidential nomination, ending his campaign for the White House after struggling to… Read more ⮕