White House Addresses Concerns of Terrorist Attacks by Border Crossers

The White House on Tuesday answered whether President Biden believes that some of those crossing the border illegally could be in the U.S. plotting a terror attack on the homeland. Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy asked John Kirby, the U.S.

National Security Council coordinator for strategic communications, if, as the person in charge of 'preventing a terrorist attack in the homeland, does President Biden think that some of these border crossers could be in the United States right now plotting a terrorist attack against Americans?' 'The president is confident that throughout the interagency – DHS, intelligence community – that we're doing everything we can to be as vigilant as we can to ensure the safety and security of the American people here at home,' Kirby said at a press briefing, before pivoting to another reporte

