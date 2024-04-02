White Collar Now Streaming on Netflix as the Perfect Replacement for Suits

The best Suits replacement series is now available to stream on Netflix, its lead star announces. Not a year since Suits broke streaming records, Aaron Korsh's universe is set to expand with a new series about a different law firm on the West Coast for Suits LA. The upcoming project isn't poised to air until later this year, leaving the public looking for a replacement show for the legal project. Luckily, Netflix now has the perfect follow-up show to Suits.

As announced by Matt Bomer on Instagram, White Collar is now available to stream on Netflix. Watch the video below: In the video, Bomer talks about how special it was for him to be able to work on White Collar. The series features him as Neal Caffrey, a prominent art forger and genius con artist, who teams up with FBI agent Peter Burke, played by Tim DeKay. Together, they catch Neal's peers in the criminal underworld in exchange for not rotting in priso

