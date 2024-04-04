Whistle Taproom and Venue Prepares for Busy Weekend

Whistle Taproom and Venue is preparing for a busy weekend as it is located near Progressive Field and Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse . The taproom expects large crowds during games, concerts, and events. The upcoming NCAA Women's Final Four is expected to bring in significant revenue for the city.

The taproom owner, Hanna Kassis, mentioned that business is usually slow when there are no events happening.

Whistle Taproom Venue Busy Weekend Progressive Field Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse Crowds Games Concerts Events NCAA Women's Final Four Revenue Business

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



WEWS / 🏆 323. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Denver distillery moving to Boulder County, will close Denver taproomA Denver distillery is relocating to Louisville. When it does, it will close its Denver taproom and restaurant.

Source: denverpost - 🏆 13. / 72 Read more »

New San Antonio taproom Fermenteria serving up probiotic water kefir drinksSan Antonio has a new taproom, but you'd better not belly up expecting a pint of beer. Instead, East Side business Fermenteria specializes in fermented alcoholic beverages made with kefir grains, botanicals and natural extracts.

Source: SAcurrent - 🏆 607. / 51 Read more »

Manuel Rodriguez's First Job at Brentwood Craft Beer and Cider TaproomManuel Rodriguez, a 28-year-old with special needs, starts his first job at the Brentwood Craft Beer and Cider taproom. He learns various tasks and is excited about the opportunity.

Source: mercnews - 🏆 88. / 68 Read more »

Jayhawks get friendly late whistle to advance in March Madness with 93-89 victory over SamfordKansas got a very kind whistle at the end and Nicolas Timberlake made both his free throws to help the Jayhawks hold off Samford for a 93-89 victory in the NCAA Tournament. The 13th-seeded Bulldogs were trapping after trimming a 22-point deficit to one when Timberlake got the ball as he was streaking alone toward the basket.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

After whistle hastens Samford's exit from March Madness, the referee could be nextThe referee who blew the whistle that worked against Samford at the end of its loss to Kansas in the NCAA Tournament might be following the Bulldogs straight out of town. An NCAA official told The Associated Press it’s routine for evaluators to analyze games and decide which officials move on to call the next round.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Miss Manners: My mom’s SUV is like a dog whistle to my boyfriendI want him to stay put, but he claims not to understand my objection.

Source: mercnews - 🏆 88. / 68 Read more »