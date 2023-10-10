Whiplash: Biden's latest immigration moves court blowback from the Left

After getting bashed by Republicans for more than two years amid record illegal border crossings, the Biden administration has taken two actions seen as a pivot to the right. Both of those moves have already led to blowback, this time from the Left.“A wall does nothing to deter people who are fleeing poverty and violence from coming to the United States,” progressive Rep.

Public polling indicates Biden needed to make moves in the immigration space. A Marquette poll found that 52% of voters thought former President Donald Trump was better on immigration, compared to just 28% who preferred Biden. And an AP VoteCast poll found that even 61% of Democrats said they wanted stronger enforcement at the border, as did two-thirds of Latino or Hispanic voters.

“Building a border wall is equivalent to sticking our heads in the sand," Frost said. “To expand the border wall would be to continue the harmful, despicable immigration practices of the previous administration. headtopics.com

The White House itself has tried to downplay both the new border wall construction and the deportation flights, seeming almost embarrassed about the wall news. National Security Council coordinator John Kirby said he thought border funding was important but should not be tied to Ukraine funding as some Republicans want.

