Which Ring doorbell should I get?

From basic wired models to more advanced alarm systems, a Ring doorbell can work with your personal lifestyle and requirements. Ring doorbells also utilize a night-vision mode, giving you security and peace of mind throughout the night.Motion sensors The motion sensor feature on ring doorbells also allows you to see who is on your property before reaching your door.

Some options can even offer individual identification, alerting you when specific people you know have arrived.All Ring doorbell alerts can be sent immediately to your phone, computer or tablet, making it easy to see all of your home's outside activity whether you’re working from home, relaxing on the couch or out of town for the week.

While many people will be satisfied with alerts and notifications popping up on their device’s screen, Ring doorbells can also create a traditional doorbell alert when paired with a Ring Chime.Another intriguing aspect of the Ring doorbell is the two-way communication function. This allows you to listen and respond to anyone at your door, giving you even more advanced security and screening options. It can also come in handy for delivery instructions or communicating with guests.

chicagotribune

Benefits of Ring DoorbellsWhether you’re looking for improved visitor security, package delivery assurance, theft or break-in protection or simply better home security in general, a Ring doorbell can provide all of the above. The high-resolution camera can record all activity in its 180-degree field of vision, so if there are ever any security issues, you'll be provided with clear and tangible video evidence.

While many people will be satisfied with alerts and notifications popping up on their device’s screen, Ring doorbells can also create a traditional doorbell alert when paired with a Ring Chime.Another intriguing aspect of the Ring doorbell is the two-way communication function. This allows you to listen and respond to anyone at your door, giving you even more advanced security and screening options. It can also come in handy for delivery instructions or communicating with guests.Best Ring doorbells under $100Ring Video Doorbell WiredThough it may lack some of the more advanced features, such as Audio+, Birds Eye View and automatic greetings, it still allows for uninterrupted surveillance and security when you need it most. This wired model is affordable and still utilizes advanced motion detection, two-way communication and HD video recordings. This model is ideal for those interested in a Ring doorbell but don’t want the extra bells and whistles.Ring Video DoorbellIf you’re looking for a reliable and trusted Ring doorbell at a reasonable price, this may be the perfect option. The 1080 HD video will give you the clarity you need to monitor your home, even at night. The sleek and modern satin nickel finish will blend seamlessly with most exterior decor, and you can install the mountable design easily in minutes.[ ]

Perfect for homes or apartments that feature existing peepholes, this Ring model lets you view your entrance through the device itself or by using the app on your phone or tablet. You can also adjust the motion sensor, so it doesn't set off any unnecessary alerts or alarms. Plus, the included Ring Chime will keep you notified of any visitors, even if you aren’t near your smart device.Ring Video Doorbell ProThe Pro model is a good mid-range option for reliability and durability without breaking the bank. This option comes equipped with built-in Alexa greetings that can welcome guests or give detailed delivery instructions. The dual-band wifi also makes for a more consistent connection to avoid missing critical alerts.Ring Doorbell 4This updated Ring Doorbell option may come with a slightly higher price tag than the previous model, but you’ll be able to benefit from the color pre-roll video previews. There are also important privacy settings you can configure to your liking, along with extended battery life if you prefer not to connect to your home’s wiring.[ ]

As an updated version of the Ring Doorbell Pro, this newer model features all of the same desired functions while enhancing the video resolution, including a head-to-toe camera view and improving the motion detection by adding a 3D aspect. As with the previous model, you can install this option directly to your existing doorbell wiring.Ring Alarm 8-Piece KitThis comprehensive alarm system is more than just a single doorbell camera unit. Anyone wanting to invest fully in security for their one or two-bedroom home will enjoy the easy setup process, emergency buttons on the simply designed keypad and ability to operate using voice-activated controls when using the included Echo Show 5.[ ]

While rechargeable batteries power some Ring Doorbell devices, this advanced model connects to its power source via an ethernet cable. Those who want to guarantee constant video access will appreciate this feature and the customizable motion sensor zones so that you can focus on specific areas of your property. The interchangeable faceplates also give you plenty of color and design options to work with all home styles.Solar Charger for Ring Video DoorbellIf you plan on being out of town for an extended period, you may need to find a way to recharge the battery on specific Ring Doorbell models so that you aren’t stuck with a blank screen. This solar charger accessory can help keep your doorbell charged and functioning as long as it has adequate access to sunlight. The weather-resistant design fits neatly around your device, so you’ll barely even notice it’s there.

