Which portable vacuum is best for compact spaces?

Whether you have limited space or need to tackle small areas, a compact portable vacuum is perfect for keeping your home clean.

are often used for stairs or small rooms. They are either corded or cordless.Corded vacuum cleaners usually have more powerful suction than cordless options. However, both can be used to effectively clean up spills and remove debris. The best portable vacuums have 10 volts or more of power.The larger the dustbin, the more it can hold before needing to be cleaned out. Most compact vacuums have small dustbins that require frequent emptying. If you’re tackling a heavily trafficked area or a larger spill, prepare to empty the bin after every use. But if you’re doing touchup work or are cleaning small areas, such as behind a table or sofa, plan to empty it after every couple of uses.Portable vacuum cleaners usually come with filters that collect and trap dander, pet hair, dirt and other allergens. For homes with pets, choose a high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filter. Regardless of filter type, replace it every few months to keep down on allergens in the home.Both corded and cordless vacuums have their advantages.These can run longer than battery-operated vacuums. They often have more powerful suction. The downside is they require a nearby outlet to operate the machine.These aren't limited by outlet location, making them good for specific tasks, such as vacuuming the car or upholstery. They do require you to recharge them every 20 to 45 minutes, on average.Depending on the type of portable vacuum you get, there are a few helpful accessories that can make it more effective without taking up much space:

