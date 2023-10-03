Which One Piece Anime Arcs Netflix's Live-Action Show Can Skip

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Netflix's One Piece will have no choice but to skip some anime and manga arcs if it has any chance of adapting Eiichiro Oda's entire story, but picking which ones deserve the chop is no easy task.

Discounting One Piece's anime-only filler, there are very few obvious arcs that could be removed from Netflix's live-action adaptation without negatively affecting the story. A great joy of Oda's manga is how every One Piece arc serves the overarching narrative, contributing lore, developing characters, and furthering the big mysteries surrounding Luffy's adventure.

4 Thriller Bark Undoubtedly one of One Piece's least consequential arcs is the horror-themed Thriller Bark. The only event Netflix's live-action adaptation truly needs from this story is the addition of a ninth crew member in Brook, the skeletal musician.

The only other storyline that would potentially need carrying over is the sword fight between Zoro and an undead samurai, which enjoys greater importance later in the story. With Luffy being turned into a giant zombie and a veritable monster mash of background characters, Thriller Bark looks almost impossible to adapt in live-action, regardless of how much relevance it has to the One Piece story. headtopics.com

3 Long Ring Long Land Every rule has an exception, and if Eiichiro Oda is known for giving every single One Piece arc some degree of overall narrative significance, the Long Ring Long Land arc is that exception. Better known as the "Davy Back Fight" between the Straw Hats and the Foxy Pirates, both crews compete in a series of sports-like challenges to steal pirates from the other side.

Curiously, One Piece season 1 already teased the Long Ring Long Land arc to a small extent. When Luffy and Koby peruse the wanted posters in Shells Town, Foxy's poster can be briefly spotted as an Easter egg, confirming his existence in live-action.

