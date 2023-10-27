‘Which one is Dean?’ — Phillips launches to intrigue, indifference and confusion

Rep. Dean Phillips speaks to the press after handing over his declaration of candidacy form for president to the New Hampshire Secretary of State David Scanlan in Concord, on Oct. 27, 2023. | Gaelen Morse/Getty ImagesCONCORD, N.H.

“I believe that the president is one of the few — one of the few — Democrats that can lose to Donald Trump, and that’s why somebody has got to compete,” Phillips said in an interview on his campaign bus. “I’m ready. I’m very ready.”

But, just below the surface, there are clear signs that the Biden team is paying attention. The campaign sent out a fundraising email within hours of Phillips’ official launch, signed by Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, titled: “Minnesota loves Joe Biden.” headtopics.com

Phillips, for his part, acknowledged that “you will see a machine that is activating” of his former friends and colleagues. Instead, seasoned Democratic operatives here have been readying a write-in campaign for Biden that’s expected to formally launch early next week, Jim Demers, one of the organizers of the effort, said in an interview.

“This is an amazing person. He needs to be president,” Latti told reporters as she stood with one of Phillips’ blue campaign T-shirts slung across her shoulder and an autographed campaign sign in her hand. “Biden, who I really love, is done. He needs to just quietly step aside and let this beautiful young man … pull our country back together again.” headtopics.com

