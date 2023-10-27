Which Ohio State football starters previously out with injury made the Wisconsin trip?

in Madison that both cornerback Denzel Burke and receiver Emeka Egbuka made the trip. Both missed last weeks’ game against Penn State due to injury.

Day earlier in the week confirmed running back TreVeyon Henderson was “full go.” He had not played in any of the past three games since a Sept. 23 win at Notre Dame. When it comes to Ohio State vs. Wisconsin, don’t mess with a prop win streak: Tyler Shoemaker’s ‘Betting the Buckeyes’How Ohio State is showing top-ranked 2025 CB they want him more than anyone else: Buckeyes Recruiting

Burke suffered his unspecified injury during the third quarter of a 41-7 victory at Purdue on Oct. 14. Prior to that he had been playing the best football of his career, with a team-high seven pass breakups. headtopics.com

Egbuka was injured a week before that, in a 37-17 victory over Maryland. Fellow receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. later classified it as an ankle injury similar to one he also dealt with this season. Despite missing two-plus games, Egbuka ranks third on the Buckeyes in receptions (22) and yards (303) and is tied for second with three touchdown receptions.

Read more:

clevelanddotcom »

Ryan Day optimistic that Ohio State will ‘get some guys back’ to play WisconsinRyan Day provides his final updates as Ohio State prepares to face Wisconsin. Read more ⮕

No. 3 Ohio State seeks to remain unbeaten as it visits WisconsinNo. 3 Ohio State will be attempting to remain unbeaten Saturday when it visits Wisconsin as a two-touchdown favorite. Both teams are coming into this game with momentum. Ohio State won 20-12 over Penn State last week in a matchup of top-10 teams. Read more ⮕

Ohio State vs Wisconsin Odds, Picks, and Predictions: Harrison Jr. Torments the BadgersCollege football odds, picks and prediction for Ohio State Buckeyes vs Wisconsin Badgers. Week 9 betting free pick and game analysis. Read more ⮕

TreVeyon Henderson “Full-Go” for Ohio State’s Trip to Wisconsin After Missing Last Three GamesTreVeyon Henderson is ready to return to action this week against Wisconsin after “a really good week of practice,” Ryan Day said Thursday. Read more ⮕

Will Ohio State, Marvin Harrison Jr. dominate at Wisconsin?Joel Klatt previewed No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Wisconsin Badgers. Ryan Day believes that Emeka Egbuka, TreVeyon Henderson and Denzel Burke will be active for this game. Read more ⮕

Ryan Day: Ohio State's TreVeyon Henderson 'full go' vs. WisconsinOhio State running back TreVeyon Henderson will return from his three-game absence for the Buckeyes' Week 9 bout against Wisconsin. Read more ⮕