Which Characters Survive in Netflix's The Wages of Fear Remake?

Netflix's remake of The Wages of Fear (2024) ends on a fittingly explosive note, but which characters survive to the closing credits? This 2024 Netflix movie involves a Parisian crew of mercenaries hired by an oil company to drive trucks filled with explosives across an unnamed, war-torn desert country.

Adding to the crew's stressful task is that they have less than 24 hours to deliver the trucks to stop a blazing oil fire, while the nitroglycerin they are hauling is so unstable it could explode if the trucks get rocked too hard. Along the way, The Wages of Fear's cast of characters survive rebel attacks, being shot at by a sniper and myriad other hazards before reaching their destination. Only Fred (played by Vin Diesel doppelganger Franck Gastambide), his brother Alex (Alban Lenoir) and Fred's doctor love interest Clara (Ana Girardot) make it

