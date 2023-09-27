Where & When Love Is Blind Season 5 Was Filmed

When and where was Love Is Blind season 5 filmed? The cast of Love Is Blind typically inhabits the city where the show is filming for the season, though sometimes they live around the city that's featured.

For example, Love Is Blind season 4 took place in Seattle, Washington but several of the contestants were from Portland, Oregon, creating a pacific northwest season. Love Is Blind season 5 is the most recent addition, welcoming nearly 30 singles into the pod phase to see if they can find someone sight unseen. With the location shifting each season, many are wondering when and where Love Is Blind season 5 was filmed.

Love Is Blind Season 5 Filming Location Although Love Is Blind was filmed in Texas during its third season, the show returned to the Lone Star state for its latest installment. Love Is Blind season 5 was filmed in Houston, Texas, inviting all the Houston-based singles out for an exciting time. Though not all the contestants are from Houston directly, they're all living within the area, and many are native Texans. With the cast of Love Is Blind season 5 ready for a good time, seeing them out and about in the Houston area will be interesting for the series.

Read more:

screenrant »

'Love Is Blind's’ Aaliyah Cosby On Walking Away From Uche Okoroha During Season 5After a messy love triangle, Aaliyah Cosby chose herself in Season 5 of Love Is Blind

'Love Is Blind' Creator Responds to Allegations, Denies Contestant Told Producers About Suicidal ThoughtsChris Coelen said if Season Two cast member Danielle Ruhl had told producers about any suicidal ideation, “we wouldn’t have continued to film with her”

'Love Is Blind' creator breaks silence on allegations from former cast'Love Is Blind' creator Chris Coelen breaks his silence on what he says are 'insulting' allegations from former cast members.

'Love Is Blind's Chris, Milton, Aaliyah, and Taylor Share What They Learned In the PodsPart one of the 5th season of ‘Love Is Blind’ has set up some interesting situations for these 4 contestants.

2 'Love Is Blind' contestants dated before meeting again in the pods'Love Is Blind' creator Chris Coelen revealed how the show decided to handle Uche Okoroha and Lydia Velez Gonzalez’s past connection.

Uche Okoroha Allegedly 'Forced' To Lie About This Love Is Blind Season 5 StorylineUche makes a big claim about Love Is Blind.

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Love Is Blind season 5 takes on a whole new group of singles from a specific city, and many are wondering when and where season was filmed. After the smash success of Love Is Blind season 1, the series became one of the best reality TV series on the air. Asking its participants to put blind faith in one another, couples get engaged before meeting face-to-face. They're then pushed to make their emotional connection and physical connection match up, all culminating in the decision to get married after just a few weeks together. With shocking twists each season, Love Is Blind has become must-see television over the years.

The cast of Love Is Blind typically inhabits the city where the show is filming for the season, though sometimes they live around the city that's featured. For example, Love Is Blind season 4 took place in Seattle, Washington but several of the contestants were from Portland, Oregon, creating a pacific northwest season. Love Is Blind season 5 is the most recent addition, welcoming nearly 30 singles into the pod phase to see if they can find someone sight unseen. With the location shifting each season, many are wondering when and where Love Is Blind season 5 was filmed.

Love Is Blind Season 5 Filming Location Although Love Is Blind was filmed in Texas during its third season, the show returned to the Lone Star state for its latest installment. Love Is Blind season 5 was filmed in Houston, Texas, inviting all the Houston-based singles out for an exciting time. Though not all the contestants are from Houston directly, they're all living within the area, and many are native Texans. With the cast of Love Is Blind season 5 ready for a good time, seeing them out and about in the Houston area will be interesting for the series.

When Was Love Is Blind Season 5 Filmed? Although Love Is Blind season 5 was only released on Netflix in September 2023, the series has actually been finished filming for quite some time. Typically, seasons of Love Is Blind air about a year after they're filmed, giving the editors time to work through the footage and understand where the story is. The couples are able to settle into normal life before their worlds are tipped upside down by Love Is Blind, and the cameras typically capture what's been happening in their lives since they last stopped rolling. Love Is Blind season 5 was filmed in the spring of 2022, beginning in April and wrapping around early June.

With the unconventional nature of Love Is Blind, the series has become beloved among Netflix viewers as the seasons have continued to roll out. With Love Is Blind season 5 adding new drama to the mix, the ever-changing nature of the series is an interesting one. Though the premise typically remains the same, Love Is Blind is able to change the game with each season by changing the cast, locale, and timing just enough to create something refreshing.