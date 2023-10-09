Where Was The Lost Boys Filmed?

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT The sunny seaside town of Santa Carla has become famous thanks to Joel Schumacher's The Lost Boys, but the famous film location was actually brought to life by another California spot.

The sleepy beach town plays a pivotal role for The Lost Boys characters, with several iconic areas that have become highly recognizable thanks to the success of the film. A sun-soaked summer retreat juxtaposed with all of its vampire inhabitants is part of what makes the film so distinct from others in the genre that include more monochromatic, urbane environments.

West Cliff Drive, Santa Cruz Nothing gets fans in The Lost Boys mood like cruising leisurely down West Cliff Drive on the way to Santa Cruz, California. This scenic drive introduces fans to the bucolic Santa Carla and lulls them into a false state of security about the evil that lurks among its citizens. headtopics.com

The Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk The Lost Boys was almost entirely filmed in Santa Cruz, California, where the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk is one of the town's most recognizable features. This world-famous attraction is where Michael first sees David and his gang, taking particular interest in the beautiful and mysterious Star (Jami Gertz) near Louff's Carousel.

Santa Cruz Wharf, California The beautiful Santa Cruz Wharf has a few well-known locations in The Lost Boys, including Max's Video Store at 17 Municipal Wharf Suite D, and the restaurant where Max and Lucy have dinner, at 49 Municipal Wharf Suite B. The wharf is a lovely collection of shops, restaurants, and vistas for viewing wildlife. headtopics.com

Atlantis Fantasy World, Santa Cruz, California Fans of The Lost Boys can visit the real comic bookshop owned by the Frog Brothers' parents, which is actually known as Atlantis Fantasy World.

