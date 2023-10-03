Where Was The Continental Filmed? John Wick Show’s Filming Locations Explained

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT The Continental takes place predominantly in 1970s New York City, but where did the production of the series take place? The Continental is a prequel to the John Wick series centering on the titular establishment that was first introduced in 2014's John Wick. Given the title of the prequel, it makes sense that much of the show takes place in New York where the fictional hotel is situated.

However, the John Wick series proved to be a wide-reaching franchise regarding filming locations. From cities including Rome and Casablanca to New York and Osaka, John Wick's four films spanned the globe. That said, The Continental's place on the John Wick timeline means it takes place primarily in the United States, providing a major difference in location to its companion film series. Despite the mostly singular location of the story, the production of the John Wick prequel show took place across the globe meaning The Continental's cast was whisked away on a worldwide shoot.

Concerning the titular hotel, The Continental was filmed at the Beaver Building located at 1 Wall Street Court in New York City.

The Beaver Building, New York City Concerning the titular hotel, The Continental was filmed at the Beaver Building located at 1 Wall Street Court in New York City. This building is located in the heart of Manhattan's financial district and served as the exterior of the fictional Continental Hotel. The real building is known as the Small Flatiron in New York City and was adorned with the iconic "C" shaped logo of The Continental for filming. As reported by Yahoo, location manager Nicholas Bernstein stated "It was so unique and so cool and so different, we just realized it was the perfect place."

Delmonico's, 56 Beaver Street, New York City While the exterior shots of John Wick's The Continental Hotel were shot at the Beaver Building for the prequel show, the interior was filmed only a few blocks down at a fine-dining restaurant named Delmonico's. Located on Beaver Street just a three-minute walk from 1 Wall Street Court, Delmonico's has served as the interior for films such as The April Fools and The Associate. Now, the fine-dining establishment has become synonymous with the titular hotel of The Continental when concerning a wide array of interior shots of the eponymous hotel chain.

Cipriani 25 Broadway, New York City While most interior shots of The Continental were filmed at Delmonico's, the iconic Cipriani 25 Broadway building in New York was utilized specifically for the hotel's foyer. The real location has become a landmark in New York for its beautiful Italian neo-renaissance architecture. With the building's 65-foot high ceiling, marble columns, inlaid floors, and amazing murals, the Cipriani 25 Broadway building perfectly gave The Continental's hotel foyer a feeling of upper-class, higher-end accommodation that was established in the John Wick movies.

Origo Studio, Budapest, Hungary The above three locations served as the primary filming spots for 1970s New York City during The Continental's production, yet Origo Studio in Budapest, Hungary, was predominantly used for the rest of filming. The studio consists of multiple Hollywood soundstages that have been used for productions like Dune, Blade Runner 2049, The Witcher, and Moon Knight to name a few. As such, The Continental is the latest in a long line of Hollywood productions to utilize the stages which likely served for the majority of the show's other locations from The Continental episode 1's depiction of London to the other major locations like Lou and Miles' dojo.