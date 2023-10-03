Where to Watch 'The Royal Hotel': Showtimes and Streaming Status

Quick Links Filmmaker Kitty Green and actor Julia Garner have teamed up once again for the psychological thriller The Royal Hotel. Loosely based on the shocking events of the 2016 Hotel Coolgardie documentary, the movie follows two American backpackers, Hanna and Liv, who take a live-in job at a secluded bar in the remote Australian outback.
Julia Garner (Ozark) and Jessica Henwick (Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery) star as American backpackers Hanna and Liv.
When Is 'The Royal Hotel' Coming to Movie Theaters? The Royal Hotel had its world premiere at the Telluride Film Festival in the United States on September 1, 2023. Following this, the movie went on to screen at the Toronto International Film Festival in Canada and other festivals in Canada, Spain, and the US.
Find Showtimes for 'The Royal Hotel' You can use the following links below to check out showtimes and theater availability at venues near you: Watch 'The Royal Hotel' Trailer NEON released a trailer for The Royal Hotel on their official YouTube channel on September 7, 2023. Going off of the trailer, it's clear to see that both Hanna and Liv have very different ideas about working in the outback. The latter is shown to be wild and carefree, yearning for adventure and thriving in the atmosphere of the bar. headtopics.com
When Is 'The Royal Hotel' Coming to Streaming and VOD? It hasn't yet been confirmed when or where The Royal Hotel will be available to stream when the time comes. However, the movie's North American distribution company, NEON, leads us to speculate that The Royal Hotel is more than likely to hit Hulu in due course.
RELATED: 'The Royal Hotel' Review: Julia Garner and Jessica Henwick Experience Hell on Earth at a Bar | TIFF 2023 What's the Background of 'The Royal Hotel'? The Royal Hotel is inspired by the events of the award-winning 2016 documentary Hotel Coolgardie.