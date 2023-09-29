Where To Watch The Addams Family (Every Movie & TV Show)

Where can we stream the creepy and kooky family? The best Addams Family screen adaptations put their own unique spin on the comic strip family, with directors like Barry Sonnenfeld and Tim Burton bringing their own sensibilities into the property, and the actors imbuing their own sensibilities...
The best Addams Family screen adaptations put their own unique spin on the comic strip family, with directors like Barry Sonnenfeld and Tim Burton bringing their own sensibilities into the property, and the actors imbuing their own sensibilities into the beloved characters — Wednesday Addams has been a particular fan favorite and a career-defining role for both Christina Ricci and Jenna Ortega. But no matter the adaptation, the Addams Family franchise has been fairly consistent in terms of tone and finding that balance between dark gothic humor and family-friendly entertainment.
RELATED: Cast, Plot & Everything We Know About Wednesday Season 2 The Addams Family (1964-1966) The very first adaptation of Charles Addams' comic strip series, The Addams Family is a black-and-white sitcom that premiered on ABC in 1964 and ran for a total of two seasons.