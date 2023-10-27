Where To Watch That's My Jam Online

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Fans of The Tonight Show will likely want to know where to watch That's My Jam, the music-themed game show hosted by Jimmy Fallon. Based on the music-themed challenges on his late-night talk show, the basic premise of That's My Jam is that two teams, each one consisting of two celebrity guests, compete against each other by engaging in various music-themed challenges and the winner of each challenge earns points.

Where To Stream That's My Jam Considering that it's produced by NBC, That's My Jam can be streamed on Peacock. Jimmy Fallon's game show has a TV-PG rating primarily due to some use of language that may not be appropriate for very young viewers. Overall though, That's My Jam is an entertaining, family-friendly game show that both adults and kids will be able to enjoy, especially if they are big fans of the featured celebrity guests that appear in one of the episodes.

That's My Jam Season 3 Has Been Confirmed In October 2023, NBC announced that they were renewing Jimmy Fallon's That's My Jam for a third season (via Deadline), and it's easy to see why. Not only was That's My Jam nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Game Show, but it also outperformed its first season, as season 2 was consistently getting high ratings. headtopics.com

