Where To Watch Doctor Who On Streaming (Both Classic & New Series)

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Trying to find exactly where iconic sci-fi series Doctor Who is streaming can be a little bit confusing considering that the series is broken up across multiple different services depending on where in the world the viewer is. Doctor Who is a long-running BBC series that has been broadcast since 1963.

Doctor Who originally ran for 26 seasons until 1989 at which point it ceased production. Then in 2005, the series returned with the ninth Doctor for a continuation of the original series. There have been 13 seasons of this "revival" era which combined with the original era, make for 39 seasons, with Doctor Who season 14 on the way. With so many seasons of Doctor Who from so many different periods of time, licensing rights have changed over the course of the show's run, making viewing it no simple task. Fortunately, at least the newer seasons of Doctor Who are generally available for streaming.Where To Watch Classic Doctor Who Episodes The classic Doctor Who episodes are slightly harder to find than those in the revival era. Viewers will need a BritBox subscription in order to view the first 26 seasons of Doctor Who. This BritBox can be used on Prime Video, Apple TV+, ITV Hub, Roku, or viewers can get it directly.

Read more:

screenrant »

Doctor Who's Emotional Eleventh Doctor & Amy Scene Brought Back To Life In PhotoSome scenes have an emotional impact forever.

Warriors: 3 (and a half) things to watch in Golden State training camp and preseasonChris Paul and Jonathan Kuminga are among the major things to watch

Did Matt Smith's Final Doctor Who Episode Secretly Include River?Was River Song secretly in the series 7 finale?

Get a sneak peek at Titan Comics' new 'Doctor Who: Once Upon A Time Lord' (video)Eisner Award-winning 'Spider-Man' scribe Dan Slott delivers new tales of the 10th Doctor.

Here's Every TV Show & Movie Coming to Netflix in OctoberWhat should we watch first?!

Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles free live stream: How to watch, time, channel, oddsHere's how to watch the Eagles' first NFC East contest of the year.

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Trying to find exactly where iconic sci-fi series Doctor Who is streaming can be a little bit confusing considering that the series is broken up across multiple different services depending on where in the world the viewer is. Doctor Who is a long-running BBC series that has been broadcast since 1963. Following the adventures of the titular Doctor through space and time, Doctor Who is one of the consummate pop-culture cult television shows. There are comic books, novels, spin-off shows, and myriad parodies that have all served to showcase just how ubiquitous the original series is.

Doctor Who originally ran for 26 seasons until 1989 at which point it ceased production. Then in 2005, the series returned with the ninth Doctor for a continuation of the original series. There have been 13 seasons of this "revival" era which combined with the original era, make for 39 seasons, with Doctor Who season 14 on the way. With so many seasons of Doctor Who from so many different periods of time, licensing rights have changed over the course of the show's run, making viewing it no simple task. Fortunately, at least the newer seasons of Doctor Who are generally available for streaming.Where To Watch Classic Doctor Who Episodes The classic Doctor Who episodes are slightly harder to find than those in the revival era. Viewers will need a BritBox subscription in order to view the first 26 seasons of Doctor Who. This BritBox can be used on Prime Video, Apple TV+, ITV Hub, Roku, or viewers can get it directly. Unfortunately, the only countries with access to classic Doctor Who at this time are users based in the US or the UK, meaning the rest of the world will have to find digital copies if they wish to watch.

Where To Watch Modern Doctor Who Episodes (Up To Season 13) The modern Doctor Who seasons are easier to find than their '60s, '70s, and '80s counterparts. In the UK, fans can watch the season 1-13 of the revival era of Doctor Who on the BBC iPlayer. US viewers can catch all the recent seasons on Max. In Australia, viewers can find those seasons on Foxtel. Some European countries have access to a few of the newer seasons via Pluto TV but they, like many other countries around the world, miss out on most of the modern seasons.

Where To Watch New Doctor Who Episodes Season 14 of Doctor Who will premiere in early 2024 on Disney+. There is a 60th Anniversary special planned in November 2023, so the 14th season should pick up shortly after. Any country with access to Disney+ will be able to catch this special and the new season with Ncuti Gatwa as the 15th Doctor. UK viewers will be able to watch new episodes on the BBC iPlayer, the home of modern Doctor Who.