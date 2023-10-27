Where To Celebrate Día De Los Muertos In Southern California

Local and national news, NPR, things to do, food recommendations and guides to Los Angeles, Orange County and the Inland EmpireLAist is part of Southern California Public Radio, a member-supported public media network. For the latest national news from NPR and our live radio broadcast, visitIn these challenging times, the need for reliable local reporting has never been greater. Put a value on the impact of our year-round coverage.
Día de los Muertos, or Day Of The Dead, is celebrated on Nov. 1 and 2, when many in Southern California, Mexico and Latin America commemorate their loved ones.or going to local festivals, art workshops and other festivities. We’ve gathered a list of some events happening across SoCal this weekend and next for Día de los Muertos. And for some of these events, you can take the Metro for free.
For the past 2 weeks, 19 altars have been set up for Día de los Muertos. This year, the 20th altar will go up to honor of those who died at the Monterey Park shooting and in the Maui wildfires. For nine straight days, Olvera Street is leading up to their celebration of Día de los Muertos with festivities, including a theatrical performance called the Dance of Death that runs to Nov 2.Down the street at La Plaza De Cultura y Artes, you can learn about the history of Día de los Muertos and attend art workshops.Join the Día de los Muertos Celebration and Procession at Mariachi Plaza. headtopics.com
