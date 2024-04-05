Where to Buy Eclipse Glasses: Retailers That Still Have Them in Stock

While stores like Lowes and Walmart had eclipse glasses in stock, some retailers sold out this week. If you still want glasses, you may be able to get them in time from Amazon . Before you do, check the brand. Make sure your eclipse glasses are safe and made correctly. NASA links to the American Astronomical Society , who have safety recommendations.

The American Astronomical Society (AAS) put together a list of brands, some of which are on Amazon, of eclipse glasses makers who they believe meet the ISO 12312-2 international standard. The ISO stands for International Organization for Standardization, and they set standards for all sorts of things, like eclipse glasses. We found some of the eclipse glasses retailers from that AAS list like Heloclipse, Eclipsee, and Medical King on Amazon as well as VisiSolar, which is a filter for your cell phone. NASA says eclipse glasses also work to slide over your cell phone camera, but they warn to not look at the sun as you frame and set everything up

