Where The Casper Cast Is Now

The movie Casper premiered 28 years ago, meaning the cast has had plenty of time to embark on a lot of new projects since then. The film starred classic '90s actors Christina Ricci and Devon Sawa as the film's leads. However, Casper also featured Hollywood royalty like Cathy Moriarty and Eric Idle.

While many of the film's actors took on projects with a similar spooky Halloween atmosphere to Casper, others leaned more into diverse comedy roles. A few of the stars even returned to the Casper franchise for other installments, while others never looked back. Here's what the cast of Casper has been up to since the 1995 film's premiere. 10 Christina Ricci (Kat Harvey) Christina Ricci portrayed one of Casper's lead characters, Kat Harvey, whom Casper had a crush on. Ricci has always had a penchant for darker, spooky roles, as she also starred in the '90s Addams Family films. Her later career continues this trend of darker roles, with the actress appearing in 1999's Sleepy Hollow and 2015's The Lizzie Borden Chronicles.

Recently, Ricci has found herself back in the spotlight after joining the cast of Showtime's hit series Yellowjackets and returning to the Addams Family world as Ms. Thornhill in Netflix's Wednesday. It's clear Ricci has established herself as one of the queens of horror as she also appeared in Doja Cat's music video for the song "Demons," which premiered on September 1st, 2023. She's also set to star in Michael Ryan's The Dresden Sun, with no set premiere date yet. 9 Bill Pullman (Dr. James Harvey) Kat's father, James Harvey, was a kind-hearted character who only wanted another chance to see his late wife, Amelia. Bill Pullman took on the role in Casper but later shifted to more serious roles, including Independence Day and Independence Day: Resurgence. Pullman most recently appeared in an episode of Hulu's This Fool, but from 2017 through 2021, he acted as Harry Ambrose in The Sinner. Pullman's also hit the Broadway stage in the years after his Casper role, most recently appearing in 2015's The Other Place.

8 Malachai Pearson (Voice Of Casper) Malachai Pearson never made a physical appearance in Casper but played the crucial role of voicing the transparent ghost. Since his voice acting role in Casper, Pearson has stayed mostly out of the acting industry. However, he does have an acting credit in 2012's Scenes from a Gay Marriage. He also returned to voice Casper in The Spooktacular New Adventures of Casper from 1996 through 1998 and also voiced the ghost in the video games Casper and Casper Brainy Book.

7 Devon Sawa (Human Casper) While Casper remained in ghost form for most of the 1995 film, he got a chance to be human again for Kat's Halloween party, where the two shared a kiss. However, it wasn't the first on-screen romance between Ricci and Devon Sawa, as they appeared in Now and Then together. After Casper, Sawa continued his acting career, becoming the face of Final Destination in 2000.

He's continued acting in horror films and series ever since, appearing as several characters in the ongoing Chucky television series. In July, Sawa made headlines in support of the SAG strikes by revealing he wasn't paid for his Final Destination5 cameo. Sawa has continued to support the union members on strike on social media, even joking about the recent Drew Barrymore situation.

6 Cathy Moriarty (Catherine "Carrigan" Crittenden) After Casper, Cathy Moriarty returned to the franchise, making another appearance in 1998's Casper Meets Wendy, appearing as Hilary Duff's aunt. The Oscar and Golden Globe-nominated actress continued dominating the acting industry after leaving the Casper world behind, acting in popular projects like This Is Us and The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story. Moriarty's latest role was Victoria in a few episodes of Great Kills, which premiered earlier in 2023.

5 Eric Idle (Paul "Dibs" Plutzker) Eric Idle's Paul "Dibs" Plutzker was the perfect sidekick to Moriarty's evil character in Casper. However, he later played some more light-hearted roles, voicing several characters in Disney projects like the Hercules TV series and Hercules: Zero To Hero. He also has a voice acting credit on the Disney animated series Recess and voiced Merlin in 2007's Shrek the Third. Idle also tapped into the reality TV competition world in 2022, competing as Hedgehog on Fox's The Masked Singer.

4 Amy Brenneman (Amelia Harvey) Amy Brenneman had an important Casper role as Kat's deceased mother, whom James would do anything to bring back into the world. In 2022, Brenneman appeared in Shining Girls and The Old Man, though she's also appeared in popular shows like Veep and Jane The Virgin. However, Brenneman is best known for her role as Dr. Violet Turner in Private Practice, which ran from 2007 through 2013.

3 Joe Alaskey (Voice Of Stinkie) Joe Alaskey was one-third of Casper's three uncles, the Ghostly Trio. Unfortunately, Alaskey passed away from Cancer in 2016. Throughout his career, Alaskey continued to be a voice actor, voicing iconic characters like Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, and even a few characters in Rugrats. Alaskey's final role was the voice of The Wizard of Oz, Butch, and Droopy in Tom and Jerry: Back To Oz.

2 Brad Garrett (Voice Of Fatso) While Brad Garrett starred in various projects before Casper, his best-remembered role came after the 1995 film. From 1996 through 2005, Garrett starred as Ray Barrone's jealous older brother in Everybody Loves Raymond. Garrett has also done some voice acting in Tom and Jerry, Garfield, and Disney films like Tarzan 2: The Legend Begins. He currently stars as Bruce Harvey alongside Patricia Arquette in Apple TV's High Desert, but in his personal life.

1 Joe Nipote (Voice Of Stretch) Aside from Casper, Joe Nipote is best known for portraying Frankie Waters in Viper, which aired from 1994 through 1999. After that, he also did some voice acting in shows like 2005's Justice League Unlimited and 2017's OK K.O.! Let's Be Heroes. In 2009, Nipote appeared as Marcus in the popular Disney Channel series The Suite Life On Deck, but these days he's stepped away from the acting world and instead performs standup comedy.