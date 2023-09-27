Where’s the biggest boom in baby boomers?

See ya, Sunbelt. Boomers reject the classic retirements spots. From 2010 to 2020, the metro areas with the biggest gains in their 65+ population were: Austin, Texas; Boise, Idaho; Raleigh-Durham, N.C.; Atlanta and Houston. They were followed closely by Charleston, S.C.

"It was interesting to me how geographically dispersed the list was," said Nick Luettke, associate economist at Moody's Analytics. "The growth was spread to different parts of the country outside of the traditional retirement locations."

Austin's senior population almost doubled in that 2010-2020 time frame, and Boise and Raleigh-Durham had growth greater than 75%, according to Moody's Analytics. All 10 metro areas had both total and senior population growth at least 50% faster than the national average.

Sure, we’ll always have Florida. But where else are older adults moving? The cities with the biggest surges in older-adult population may surprise you.

The reason that traditional retirement markets didn’t make the list was because those markets already dominated the retirement scene and didn’t see explosive growth, researchers said.

The growth seen in Austin comes amid overall gains in the city, known for its hip music scene and outdoor festivals, as well as a lower cost of living compared with bigger cities. As younger people flock to a new market, old family members often follow, Luettke said.

Also, researchers looked at county-wide data, not just city data, so the rankings drew upon the overall region, not just the specific city limits, Luettke said.

Meanwhile, Atlanta, Charleston, S.C. and Jacksonville, Fla., rose as other traditional sunbelt towns became too pricey or undesirable to live in, researchers said.

“These metros offered more senior living options, better medical support, and bigger senior resident communities, which are positive factors to propel the sector’s growth. Competitive rents for many of the above-mentioned markets are also a great draw for our senior community.” researchers said.

The Rockies attracted a lot of California retirees looking for a lower cost of living, medium-sized markets, more nature and more space. Denver failed to make the list because it may have been seen as too urban for the feel people were looking for, Luettke said.

The other locales — suburban Virginia and North Carolina — were seen as quality-of-life metros that offered the benefits of being near major universities and medical centers, Luettke said.

Going forward, the researchers said they expect similar trends to continue to rule retirement decisions, even if different names populate the rankings.

“The way people are choosing where to live — with hybrid work and taking care of themselves more, caring about their well-being more — will influence a lot of these decisions,” said Lu Chen, senior economist at Moody’s Analytics.