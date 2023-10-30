with a 27-yard-old field goal in the later stages of the third quarter, Brandon Aubrey tied the record for most consecutive field goals to open a career in the league, joining former Cleveland Brown Travis Coons in the unique gridiron brotherhood.

After the game, the 28-year-old rookie from McKinney was asked about his"confidence meter on a scale of 1 to 10.True to the muted nature of the shorter kick itself, Aubrey didn't think much about the historic boot, a tally that created a 36-17 margin. It was the latter of two three-pointers, as the former Notre Dame soccer star previously notched a 58-yarder at the end of the first period, that made the most noise.

"(I'm) just trying to go out there and do my job and I’ve done it so far and hope to keep doing it in the future.” Anyone who's spent even a minute following the Cowboys' 2023 season has been told Aubrey's tale, which originated in the United States Football League and the developmental levels of Major League Soccer's Toronto FC. The rest of the league has gotten to know him through his record-tying triple tally: as it stands, he's one of four kickers who are still perfect on the current ledgers (min. 10 attempts). headtopics.com

"He kicked that (58-yard) field goal after a sack, and we were actually in fourth-down-territory mode there," McCarthy said."That's the kind of resilience and kickback you have to have. It's all part of that complementary football formula. The special teams picks up for the offense there. Excellent, excellent kick, he is really stroking the ball at a really high level right now.

Aubrey's potential shot at sole possession of league history comes next Sunday when the Cowboys (5-2) face the Philadelphia Eagles in the first of two highly-anticipated matchups (3:25 p.m. CT, Fox). Dallas certainly hopes Aubrey brings his continued sense of perfection to the proceedings: at least one game of the yearly pair against Philadelphia has been decided by one possession. headtopics.com

