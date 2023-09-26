Where Leia Is In Ahsoka (Is She Going To Appear Now?)

Leia Organa’s New Republic role explained. SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Summary Ahsoka episode 7 featured the show's second mention of Leia Organa leading many to wonder where she is at this point in the Star Wars timeline and whether she will appear in...

Summary Ahsoka episode 7 featured the show's second mention of Leia Organa leading many to wonder where she is at this point in the Star Wars timeline and whether she will appear in the future. While much of Ahsoka episode 7 took place on the planet of Peridea in another galaxy, the opening of the episode checked back in with Hera Syndulla and Carson Teva. After going on an unsanctioned mission shown in Ahsoka episode 5, Teva and Syndulla faced a New Republic tribunal headed by Mon Mothma to decide what their punishment, if any, would be.

Hera was shown pleading her case with Mon Mothma, or more accurately Senator Xiono, about the impending threat of Thrawn's return. Unfortunately for her and Carson, Hera's case fell on deaf ears with Xiono adamant on court marshalling Hera for her disobedience.

This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available. Warning! This article contains spoilers for Ahsoka episode 7.

Hera was shown pleading her case with Mon Mothma, or more accurately Senator Xiono, about the impending threat of Thrawn's return. Unfortunately for her and Carson, Hera's case fell on deaf ears with Xiono adamant on court marshalling Hera for her disobedience. This looked like a likely outcome of Ahsoka episode 7 were it not for a timely interference by a major Star Wars character: C-3PO. 3PO brought word from Senator Leia Organa that the latter had sanctioned Hera's mission, absolving the New Republic General of her apparent crimes and raising questions about Leia's potential appearance and whereabouts during Ahsoka's sect of the Star Wars timeline.

Senator Leia Organa Is Leader Of The New Republic Defense Council During Ahsoka episode 7, it was mentioned that Leia is the head of the New Republic Defense Council. This council was also mentioned in Ahsoka episode 1 with Hera stating she needs to report to such a governing body. Given this reveal, it is the case that Leia oversees the political aspect of the New Republic's military. This certainly makes sense given Leia's military experience with the Rebel Alliance in the Star Wars original trilogy and her future story as a general of the Resistance against the First Order.

Why Isn't Leia In Ahsoka Episode 7? The appearance of C-3PO and the mention of Leia raise the query of why Leia was not present in Ahsoka episode 7. The most simple reason for this is the difficulty involving Leia's appearance. Actress Carrie Fisher tragically passed away in 2018 meaning the process used to bring back Luke Skywalker in both The MAndalorian and The Book of Boba Fett would be much more difficult without Fisher's return. Furthermore, Lucasfilm is likely hesitant to recast Leia as another actress given Fisher's legacy, meaning the easier option for Ahsoka episode 7 was an Anthony Daniels 3PO appearance that allows Leia to still have agency within the Star Wars timeline.

Ahsoka Episode 7 Sets Up Leia's Role In The Mandalorian Era Despite the difficulty of bringing Leia to the screen for Ahsoka episode 7, the story has adequately set up a potential future appearance for the Senator. Ahsoka has made it clear that Leia is supportive of Hera and her plight, meaning she also likely somewhat believes in the threat of Thrawn's return. If this is the case, Thrawn's inevitable resurgence in the Star Wars galaxy could lead to a Leia appearance sometime in the future of The Mandalorian era.

New episodes of Ahsoka release every Tuesday at 6pm PT / 9pm ET on Disney+.