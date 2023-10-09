Where heat could become ‘unlivable’ for weeks or months at a time

Asghar Ali distributes a sweet drink for free to people in one of the busiest markets in Jacobabad, Sindh, Pakistan, in June. He and his family distribute this drink every day as an act of kindness in the summer months and hope that God will reward them.
could surpass that survivability threshold for two or three weeks out of the year by the middle of the century, for example, the study, published Monday in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, found.
In the Red Sea port of Al Hudaydah, Yemen, such oppressive conditions are expected to last a month or two — or, at the highest levels of global warming projections, would endure for most of the year, scientists found.can withstand, that it is likely lower than once thought, and that exposure to it will increase dramatically in the coming decades.
That doesn’t mean those places are already “unlivable” for humans, said Daniel Vecellio, the study’s lead author. But they could soon be, if their changing climates mean long stretches without respite from intense heat and humidity, he said.
"It's when you see these accumulations of weeks or months of this at a time that things become 'too hot for humans,'" said Vecellio, a postdoctoral researcher at George Mason University's Virginia Climate Center.
Research has already found increasing likelihood of heat waves that could overwhelm the body’s ability to cool itself. A similarpublished in September found that some 200 weather stations around the world have already at times surpassed the threshold.
Both studies are based on research Vecellio and a team conducted at Pennsylvania State University testing an understanding that, at some level of heat and humidity, the human body can no longer cool itself and its internal temperature rises uncontrollably.