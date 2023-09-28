Where government shutdown talks stand two days ahead of deadline

Lawmakers on Capitol Hill are running out of time to avert a government shutdown with no deal that can pass both the House and the Senate anywhere in sight. CBS News congressional correspondent Nikole Killion has the latest.

Copyright ©2023 CBS Interactive Inc. All rights reserved.

Read more:

CBSNews »

US Dollar reaches fresh 10-month high as Capitol Hill fails to deliver stopgap billThe US Dollar (USD) keeps posting new highs for the past 40 weeks, with the main driver this week being the stalemate on Capitol Hill. Both the Senate

Say 'bonjour' to this authentic French bakery on Capitol HillThe French Guys is owned by a baker and businessman who met after moving to Seattle from their home country of France. k5evening

Watch ‘Top of the Times’ with Ramsey Touchberry: Is Trump pro-life or pro-choice?Tune in as Washington Times Capitol Hill Reporter Ramsey Touchberry discusses today’s top stories.

Correction: Capitol Riot-Investigation-Lawmakers storyIn a story published May 2, 2022, about the House Jan. 6 committee seeking testimony from members of Congress, The Associated Press erroneously reported that Rep.

Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill wants to be a porn star when he retires: ‘Dead serious’Tyreek Hill has already mastered the NFL, and when he retires, he hopes to master an entirely different industry.

Corn Hill residents voice opinions on proposed residential facility for unhoused families in RochesterRochester, N.Y.— Residents and leaders of the Corn Hill neighborhood spoke out Tuesday night on a proposed residential facility for unhoused families.The build