Where does the new House speaker stand on parents' rights?

by KRISTINA WATROBSKI | Crisis in the ClassroomThe newly elected House speaker has a strong history of backing parents’ rights in education, a review of his record by Crisis in the Classroom (CITC) found.

Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La., received overwhelming Republican support Wednesday on his way to being elected House speaker, ending weeks of uncertainty over the role. Rep. Johnson, a member of Congress since 2017, is relatively unknown to the majority of Americans. But the new speaker has made parents' rights a key part of his political platform during his tenure, which was particularly evident during a hearing earlier this year on “the Biden administration’s chilling of parents’ fundamental rights.”

When did it become the role of the government to decide what children should be taught without informing their parents?” Rep. Johnson asked during the March hearing. “The vilification of concerned parents by this administration aims to bolster identity politics at the expense of the interests and the goals of parents in simply raising their families. headtopics.com

The Biden administration’s goal is clearly to silence the critics of its radical educational policies,” Johnson said. Johnson has backed various pieces of legislation aimed at giving parents a greater voice. Earlier this year, he co-sponsored the Parents’ Bill of Rights Act.

The bill aims to ensure parents have the ability to, among other things, view their children’s curriculums, inspect their school district’s budgets and be notified if their children are not proficient in certain subjects by third grade. headtopics.com

Johnson is also a co-sponsor of the Educational Choice for Children Act, a school choice-centered bill which looks to assist families with covering expenses related to public and private education.Additionally, the lawmaker is seemingly tuned in to parents’ concerns over content in classrooms. In 2021, Rep. Johnson pressed U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland on his son-in-law’s education company, which allegedly promotes critical race theory.

