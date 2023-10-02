When Will The Exorcist: Believer Release On Streaming?

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT The Exorcist franchise returns to theaters 50 years after it began, but here is when The Exorcist: Believer will release on streaming and Digital. The new entry in the classic horror franchise is a direct sequel to the original movie starring Ellen Burstyn as Chris MacNeil. Universal has big expectations for The Exorcist: Believer to be the first installment of a new trilogy from director David Gordon Green.

The financial performance of The Exorcist: Believer upon its theatrical release is one way to help determine if the movie is a hit. However, consumer habits continue to evolve and have made a new release's eventual streaming debut nearly as important. This is because there are plenty of people who prefer to watch movies at home in a controlled environment or due to potentially cheaper prices. Although horror movies like The Exorcist: Believer are traditionally great to watch in theaters with a big crowd, those wanting to watch the movie once it releases on streaming should not have to wait too long.

Related: The Exorcist: Believer's Cast & Character Guide - The Handmaid's Tale Actor Joins New Reboot The Exorcist: Believer Will Likely Release On Streaming In November 2023 Universal has not officially confirmed when The Exorcist: Believer's streaming release date will be.

Read more:

screenrant »

For 'The Exorcist: Believer' Director, Less Is More When It Comes to EffectsThe David Gordon Green helmed sequel stars Ellen Burstyn, Jennifer Nettles, Leslie Odom Jr. and more.

'The Exorcist: Believer' Director David Gordon Green on His Future With the Franchise“The idea is we built a road map that I think has so many different avenues that we could take. The world of exorcism and possession is so vast.'

The Exorcist: Believer's Trilogy Future Gets Cautious Update From DirectorGreen may hand the reins off.

'The Exorcist: Believer' Director Is Changing the Franchise's DemonPazuzu won't be the main tormentor in the upcoming sequel.

That Time Harrison Ford Co-Starred in a Low-Budget 'Exorcist' RipoffThe 1970s had plenty of Exorcist ripoffs, but only one of them, TV movie The Possessed, had Harrison Ford.

Why The Exorcist is still the only great exorcism movieAnd, no, it's not because of projectile puking, evil contact lenses, or yelling 'The power of Christ compels you!'

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT The Exorcist franchise returns to theaters 50 years after it began, but here is when The Exorcist: Believer will release on streaming and Digital. The new entry in the classic horror franchise is a direct sequel to the original movie starring Ellen Burstyn as Chris MacNeil. Universal has big expectations for The Exorcist: Believer to be the first installment of a new trilogy from director David Gordon Green. These plans will only be met if The Exorcist's sequel proves to be a massive success and successfully re-engages audiences with a franchise that has fallen by the wayside in terms of major modern horror series.

The financial performance of The Exorcist: Believer upon its theatrical release is one way to help determine if the movie is a hit. However, consumer habits continue to evolve and have made a new release's eventual streaming debut nearly as important. This is because there are plenty of people who prefer to watch movies at home in a controlled environment or due to potentially cheaper prices. Although horror movies like The Exorcist: Believer are traditionally great to watch in theaters with a big crowd, those wanting to watch the movie once it releases on streaming should not have to wait too long.

Related: The Exorcist: Believer's Cast & Character Guide - The Handmaid's Tale Actor Joins New Reboot

The Exorcist: Believer Will Likely Release On Streaming In November 2023 Universal has not officially confirmed when The Exorcist: Believer's streaming release date will be. However, it is already known that the canon Exorcist sequel will release on Peacock when the time comes. Peacock is Universal's streaming service and was involved in the original dealmaking for The Exorcist: Believer, which included a $400 million deal that could include making the remaining Exorcist reboot sequels exclusive releases for Peacock. Although the studios have not yet announced a streaming date for The Exorcist: Believer, they do have a standard operating procedure to help make a prediction.

Universal typically releases its new theatrical movies on Peacock about 50 days after they debut. There have been exceptions to this throughout 2023, as The Super Mario Bros. Movie took 120 days due to its massive box office success and Fast X arrived after 119 days. However, five out of Universal's other six wide releases came to Peacock between 49 and 56 days after their debut in theaters. A similar timeline for The Exorcist: Believer would mean it will be on the streaming service in late November 2023.

The Exorcist: Believer Will Likely Release On Digital In October 2023 Those wanting to watch The Exorcist: Believer at home should have an opportunity to do so earlier thanks to its Digital release. Universal's movies have come to PVOD services as quickly as 18 and 21 days this year. If The Exorcist: Believer follows a similar timeline, this would mean a Digital release date in late October 2023. While that might seem too quick, it would mean the movie would be available for people to watch at home right in time for Halloween.