Maggie O’Neill is a health writer and reporter based in New York who specializes in covering medical research and emerging wellness trends, with a focus on cancer and addiction. Prior to her time at Health, her work appeared in the Observer, Good Housekeeping, CNN, and Vice.
A new study found that when a person is infected with COVID, their viral load is likely highest four to five days“What we found was that on the fourth to fifth day of symptoms, your viral load is at its highest,”“Since home tests can be less sensitive, if you only test on the first day of symptoms, your test could be negative because your viral load is lower than what a home test can detect,” she...
Here’s what experts have to say about the best time to test for COVID after developing symptoms, and why you should consider viral load if you’re relying on at-home tests.The authors of the new report relied on data from 348 people who tested positive at a Georgia COVID testing site from April 2022 to April 2023, whilewas predominant. headtopics.com
In terms of COVID, Frediani explained that viral load is based on the amount of virus in a nasal secretion sample. This isn’t the first research to suggest that at-home tests don’t work as well when symptoms first emerge.drew similar conclusions. The authors of that report also found that the rate of positive antigen tests peaked four days after illness onset.
It’s also worth noting that antigen tests are often inaccurate due to the environments in which they’re administered—someone’s home instead of a doctor’s office or hospital.