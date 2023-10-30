When Posting About the Israel-Hamas War Costs You Your Job

After Yasmine heard about Hamas’s brutal attacks on Israel, she started posting on Instagram. As a Yemeni Muslim whose husband has family in the West Bank, she wanted to remind people of Israel’s decades-long oppression of Palestine. “I was just thinking of the civilians because that’s who is suffering,” she says.

Yasmine’s not alone. In recent weeks, the advocacy group Palestine Legal has been getting “dozens of reports of firings — an exponential increase like nothing we’ve seen before,” according to senior staff attorney Radhika Sainath. Lawyers at the Council on American-Islamic Relations have also been overwhelmed.

One of the first high-profile examples of that fallout was the former president of the Student Bar Association at the NYU School of Law. Ryna Workman’s big law job offer was rescinded after they sent a newsletter to their classmates about Hamas’s attacks. Workman, who is Black, queer, and nonbinary, expressed “unwavering and absolute solidarity with Palestinians in their resistance against oppression” and said that “Israel bears full responsibility for this tremendous loss of life. headtopics.com

The professional blowback has been lopsided. According to the employment lawyers I spoke with, workers who made pro-Palestinian statements are bearing the brunt of it. “Antisemitism is a very real thing that should be condemned and called out,” says Amr Shabaik, the legal and policy director at CAIR’s L.A. office, but “there is a very real and palpable environment of fear and intimidation when it comes to speaking up about Palestine in the workplace.

Even the self-employed risk losing income and alienating clients by expressing their views. Marco, who works in film, was warned by a colleague that his posts criticizing Israel’s government might jeopardize a project they were supposed to shoot for a network. He was surprised by the intense reaction since he had mostly been posting articles from news outlets likethat he didn’t think were inflammatory or offensive. headtopics.com

