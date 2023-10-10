When Can You Watch 'The Fall of the House of Usher' on Netflix?

Quick Links It's hardly surprising that Netflix is releasing The Fall of the House of Usher at the most opportune moment, just in time for Halloween. And from what we know of the show’s background, creators, and source material, it sure looks like a must-watch for fans of horror thriller.

The plot of The Fall of the House of Usher follows twin siblings, Roderick and Madeline Usher, who head up a massive family pharma empire that's built on corruption. Then comes a lawyer who is determined to unmask the company’s corrupt policies and expose the Ushers for who they really are.

When Does 'The Fall of the House of Usher' Premiere on Netflix? The Fall of the House of Usher premieres on Netflix on Thursday, October 12, 2023. Ahead of the streaming release, the series' first two episodes debuted at the Fantastic Fest in September 2023.

The best of all promos is the latest teaser clip featuring Verna as a representation of the “talking raven” (from The Raven), who recites one of Poe’s poetries in a very eerie setting that can give you goosebumps. Despite being made with a contemporary approach, Flanagan’s take on 19th-century literature seems very decadent.

'The Fall of the House of Usher' Episode Schedule The Fall of the House of Usher is a miniseries of eight episodes, each running for an hour. Check out the episode schedule/guide, all releasing on the day of the premiere, i.e. on October 12, 2023.

Mike Flanagan is a filmmaker known best for his work in the horror genre and distinguished for the complexity of his characters rather than jump scares.

