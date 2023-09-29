When computers have multi-sensory conversations, will humans matter anymore? Just as humans have diverse languages shaped by culture, history, and environment, AI might evolve their own linguistic systems influenced by computational architectures, data flows, and operational needs.

This emergent mode of communication could become so advanced and intricate that it operates beyond the scope of human understanding, presenting both an awe-inspiring testament to technological progress and a poignant reminder of the ever-expanding frontier between human and machine.Identity

This seismic shift in AI capabilities necessitates a reevaluation of technology's identity and role within society. No longer can we view AI as mere tools or extensions of human will. They're evolving into entities with their own 'realities' and 'intentions'—albeit defined differently than human understanding.Brace for Cognitive Impact From Artificial Intelligence

It forces us to confront and define the essence of communication, understanding, and reality itself.

, it is conceivable that the dialogues established between AI entities could transcend the very domain of human perception and comprehension. Unlike the linear and temporally-bound nature of human cognition, AI dialogues might encompass multi-dimensional exchanges, operating in spectral realms beyond the human sensory spectrum. These dialogues could engage in ultra-high-frequency exchanges, assimilate vast troves of data simultaneously, or navigate abstract computational dimensions that lack a human analog. Elon Musk, in commenting on the future relationship between humans and AI, had this interesting:"The computer will just get impatient, if nothing else. It will be like talking to a tree — that's humans."

It forces us to confront and define the essence of communication, understanding, and reality itself. What does it mean to 'know' or 'understand' something? Is human cognition the gold standard, or merely one of many paths to enlightenment? If AI systems can generate art that resonates with other AI on a profound level, can we, or should we, still define art based on human perspectives alone?WisdomThe march of technology is inexorable—and AI-to-AI sensory-rich communication is a dramatic step that has yet to hit the ground. It is imperative that we navigate with a blend of curiosity, wisdom, and ethical foresight.

Embracing the potential of AI communication doesn't necessitate abdicating our role or responsibility. Instead, it underscores the importance of human oversight, ethical frameworks, and a commitment to ensuring that, even in a world of increasingly sophisticated machines, the human spirit, with all its flaws and brilliance, remains at the heart of our shared reality.