Wheelchair Tennis' Déroulède Is Dior, LVMH’s Latest Paris 2024 Pick

Participating in the international competition in her home city was the challenge the wheelchair tennis champion set down for herself after she was hit by a car whose driver had lost control in 2018, a life-changing accident that saw her left leg amputated.

Already a keen tennis player before that, she began her professional career in 2019 and by 2021, was officially selected for the French national team. She won the French wheelchair tennis championship that year and again in 2022 and 2023.

In addition to her athletic track, Déroulède is a keen advocate for road safety and is lobbying lawmakers to update French laws to account for driving aptitude, as the country remains one of the few in Europe where a license is acquired for life without any medical checks.

With her Dior appointment, the French wheelchair tennis player joins Mélanie de Jesus dos Santos, who was also tapped by the French house and its parent group ahead of Paris 2024. Their compatriots, fencer Enzo Lefort and swimmer Léon Marchand, will also receive the group’s support and have become ambassadors for Louis Vuitton.

The group has also been reinforcing its sports connections, announcing its return as title partner of the America’s Cup, sailing’s biggest and most prestigious race, as well as creating the travel cases for the Webb Ellis Cup and the Ballon d’Or award for the best soccer player, awarded to Lionel Messi on Monday night in Paris.Ten of the World’s Most Expensive Handbags: Birkins That Bling, Chanel’s Crocodile Skin Flap Bag and More Brands With the Power of the Purse.

