Wheelchair Racer Eden Rainbow-Cooper Becomes First British Athlete to Win Boston Marathon Without a Sponsor

Wheelchair racer Eden Rainbow-Cooper on Monday became the first athlete from Great Britain to win the Boston Marathon and she did it without a sponsor. Video above: Eden Rainbow-Cooper hugs friend after winning Boston Marathon After her emotional finish, the 22-year-old explained that she raised money for her racing chair from friends and family. 'I've been so lucky to have so much support around me, but yeah, it's a difficult sport and an expensive sport,' she said.

So, first place, I can't believe it,' she said. She finished the 26.2-mile course in 1:35:11, with an average pace of 3:38 per mile. 'I know that first big hill is scary, so I just went for it. I know there's no corners and as long as I could keep my line, I could go fast. I have no idea what speed I hit, I was too scared to look,' she said. 'From there on out, it was just, I needed to stay in my rhythm and focus on what I've been doing in training and it worked.

