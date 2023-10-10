WhatsApp 'Seismic Waves' phone hack warning is baseless, says app

Meta's WhatsApp messaging company says that forwarded messages stoking fears about potential cyberattacks targeting Jewish people have no basis in reality. The warnings appear to have begun circulating Saturday on numerous online platforms. On Saturday evening, crypto influencer Scott Melker, who has almost 1 million followers on X, posted the warning asking that people share it.

The hoax appears to play off of fears of software used to spy on victims’ phones, known as spyware. Instances in which a WhatsApp message could lead to a user's phone being taken over have happened, but they're rare.

Read more:

NBCNews »

