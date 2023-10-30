WhatsApp lets you edit text-only messages in Channels

Users can now edit the content of a message (since it’s Channels we’re talking about here, they’re called “updates”, but let’s stick to the term “messages”), but there are limitations (via
Those who wish to alter their Channels messages have a 30-day window to do so. In addition to the 30-day rule, users can edit only text-only messages: not photos, videos or any other types of media or files.
Another thing: when an account edits a channel message, the users of that channel will not get a notification that it was altered. Edited channel updates will have the word "edited" next to the timestamp and will be shown to everyone viewing a channel.
If you’re new to the concepts of Channels and you’re only using WhatsApp for an occasional chat, here are some key takeaways that you should know about: Channels are different from the regular chats you are used to on WhatsApp, as they are separate and whoever you choose to follow is not visible to others, hence their focus on privacy. WhatsApp users have the option to browse through various channels and decide to track those that interest them.
Think of it as a one-way broadcasting tool, enabling administrators to send various types of content such as text messages, photos, videos, stickers, and polls.