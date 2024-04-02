Whataburger Introduces New 'Bacon Steakhouse Double' Burger

Whataburger has announced a new menu item called the 'Bacon Steakhouse Double', which will be available from April 2 to June 30. The burger features two beef patties, melted aged cheddar, smoky bacon, crispy fried onions, and tangy steak sauce, all on a toasted bun.

Whataburger describes it as an 'experience' inspired by the flavors of an upscale steakhouse.

