Whataburger Brings Back Fan Favorite Dessert to Menus

Whataburger is welcoming back a beloved dessert for a limited time.The White Chocolate Raspberry Shake will be available in stores this season as supplies last, the restaurant recently announced. Each shake has a vanilla base blended with a decadent combination of white chocolate and raspberry.

Ahead of Thanksgiving, Publix unveiled its Turkey Cranberry Pub Sub nationwide. Each sandwich is packed with turkey, Gruyere cheese, bacon, mayonnaise and cranberry orange relish, making it the perfect lunch during this time of year.Popeyes is also looking to make your Thanksgiving easier by offering a pre-cooked Cajun-Style Turkey. Customers can start ordering it on October 17 for $99.

Read more:

Newsweek »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Jujutsu Kaisen Brings Back A Popular Villain In a Brilliant WayJujutsu Kaisen has brought back one of its best villains in a way that surprisingly doesn't diminish their original death in the Gojo's Past arc.

Disney Brings Back Park Hopper Access for Next YearThe special pass will once again be available January 9, allowing guests to visit more than one theme park without any line for entry all day.

Mystery surrounding Deshaun Watson’s shoulder brings back bad feelings of Browns’ QB instability: Jimmy WatkiGet Cleveland Browns football news, schedule, stats, pictures and videos, and join fan forum discussions on cleveland.com.

Russia brings back capital controls to shore up the rubleRussia has reimposed some of the capital controls it introduced in the wake of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in a new attempt to prop up the ruble as the cost of war weighs heavily on the economy.

Dollar General stock jumps after it brings back former CEO to jolt slowing sales growthThis is breaking news. Please check back for updates.

Dollar General stock jumps after it brings back former CEO to jolt slowing sales growthThis is breaking news. Please check back for updates.