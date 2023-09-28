What your Zoom background reveals about you, according to psychologists

It’s important to conduct “background checks” on new employees — but a new study is taking it to a whole other level. photo compendium of human faces assembled for researchers. The subjects were divided evenly into 18 men and 18 women who were either smiling or sporting a neutral expression.

The researchers then overlaid the faces over six different backgrounds — a living room, a blurred living room, a bookcase, a cupboard lined with potted plants, a blank wall and a walrus in front of an iceberg — and framed each to resemble the view during a typical Zoom call.

Faces with smiles were seen as more trustworthy and competent.The walrus background pic gave off the worst impression.Finally, the scientists asked 167 participants to rate the people based on how trustworthy and competent they appeared on a scale from 1 to 7.

Most favorably perceived according to these categories were the faces with plants and bookshelves in the background, while those perceived least favorably were those set against the living room and the walrus. headtopics.com

Meanwhile, the blurred living room and blank wall ranked somewhere in between on the first impression scale.

Overall, women were seen as more trustworthy than men.Average scores for competence across all six backgrounds split by gender.As for expressions, the smiling visages were deemed more competent and trustworthy than the neutral ones, which Ross chalked up to the fact that smiling is seen as synonymous with self-confidence.

On another note, women overwhelmingly gave better first impressions — although Ross says more research is needed to shed light on this digital gender divide.