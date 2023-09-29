What you need to know as fall vaccinations against COVID, flu and RSV get underway

U.S. health officials are urging almost everyone to get both an updated COVID-19 shot and flu vaccine. An RSV shot is advised for older adults and women in late pregnancy as well. — and most Americans haven’t had a vaccine dose in about a year.

Everyone 5 and older will need just one shot this fall even if they’ve never had a prior vaccination, while younger children may need additional doses depending on their vaccination and infection history.How hard is it to find COVID-19 shots?

The rollout’s start has been messy. This time the government isn’t buying and distributing shots for free. Now drugstores, doctors’ offices and other providers had to place their own orders, and sometimes canceled appointments if supplies didn’t arrive in time. Some people had to wait for their insurance companies to update the billing codes needed to cover them or risk paying out of pocket.

Manufacturers Pfizer and Moderna have shipped millions of doses, and say there’s plenty of supply — and in recent days, more appointments have started opening, at least for people 12 and older.

It's possible the Eris subvariant, formally known as EG.5, may have even further immune-escape advantage than other members of the Omicron coronavirus family.

Manufacturers Pfizer and Moderna have shipped millions of doses, and say there’s plenty of supply — and in recent days, more appointments have started opening, at least for people 12 and older. In a Wednesday meeting, insurance companies told HHS Secretarythat they’ve largely resolved the paperwork issues blocking some patients’ vaccinations.

The shots are supposed to be provided free in-network to the insured. For the uninsured or underinsured, the CDC has opened what it’s calling aWhy can’t parents find COVID-19 shots for younger kids?

Adult doses got shipped first, Cohen said. Doses for the under-12 set have begun shipping, and “the supply is filling out,” she said.

Drugstore chain CVS said its doses for ages 5 and older began arriving last week, although supplies vary by location. Its MinuteClinic locations anticipate opening appointments for tots as young as 18 months in the coming days.