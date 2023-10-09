What You Need to Know About Toxic Shock Syndrome

If you were a teenager growing up in the 1990s or early aughts, you likely picked up a teen magazine with an articleabout a horrifying and fatal condition connected to tampon use: toxic shock syndrome (TSS). Leaving a tampon in for too long, these stories told us, could lead to terrible health consequences, including amputation, multiple organ failure, and death.
But while it’s true that TSS, a complication of bacterial infections that medical experts first named in 1978, has been associated with tampon use, it is unlikely to happen to you, says Dr. Mary Jane Minkin, clinical professor of obstetrics, gynecology, and reproductive sciences at the Yale School of Medicine.
In fact, TSS doesn't only happen in women and doesn't only result from using tampons, Minkin says. She spoke with the Cut about everything you need to know about toxic shock syndrome.) in order to contract toxic shock syndrome through tampon usage, says Minkin. If they do, the staph can multiply and produce a harmful toxin.
thus far. (By comparison, 7 in 100,000 and 9 in 100,000 women are diagnosed with cervical and ovarian cancer, respectively, whileWhile TSS is very rare, it can be fatal and you should still know when to get medical care.
Researchers don't know how many women have the staph bacteria in their vaginal flora. While you could easily have cultures taken at your next doctor's appointment, Minkin says vaginal flora change throughout your cycle, so you would need regular, ongoing cultures to check for it (which, she says, aren't necessary for prevention).
