What You Need to Know About Getting the COVID-19 Vaccine in Pregnancy

In 2021—but many people remain uncertain about getting vaccinated. Coronavirus protocols have changed so much and so quickly since 2020, that it’s understandable to still have questions. To help address all your concerns and dispel any misinformation, we turned to ob-gyns and medical authorities. Keep reading for everything you need to know about getting the COVID-19 vaccine in pregnancy. Are low, pregnant people are more likely to get severely sick and need hospitalization or die.

Plus, a COVID infection during pregnancy could result in increased risk of complications like notes that pregnant and breastfeeding people can currently get one of three available COVID vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna or Novavax. As of September 2023, all three vaccines have been updated to provide stronger protection against the COVID variants currently circulating, the Daniel Roshan, MD, FACOG, FACS, director for ROSH Maternal-Fetal Medicine. Instead, the current Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines use mRNA technology, which teaches the body to create an immune respons

United States Headlines Read more: THEBUMP »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SAVEURMAG: Thai Deep-Fried Eggs: The Fluffy, Crackly Street Food You Need to TryThai cooks have mastered the art of deep-frying eggs with a dish called kai jeow (ไข่เจียว), a fluffy, crackly street food distinguished by air pockets throughout and a skirt of crispy wisps.

Source: SAVEURMAG | Read more »

WASHİNGTONPOST: Teenager Starts Garden to Provide Fresh Produce to Families in NeedLauren Schroeder, a 17-year-old from Iowa, noticed a lack of fresh produce in donations to a community food nonprofit. She decided to start a garden on her family's farm to supply families in need with homegrown vegetables. Her mother fully supported her idea.

Source: washingtonpost | Read more »

THECUT: The Side Effects of Filler: What You Need to KnowAskABeautyEditor: 'I’m curious about the side effects of filler. Does it really build up in your face and stay there, like for the rest of your life? Why do I see people talking about long-term effects? Should I be concerned?' Read jenn_edit's response

Source: TheCut | Read more »

CHİCAGOTRİBUNE: The Need for Nuance and Debate in the Israeli-Palestinian ConflictThe Israeli-Palestinian conflict has reached a critical point, with Hamas' attacks and the Israeli government's response causing immense suffering. It is crucial to learn from past mistakes and engage in nuanced discussions to find a sustainable solution.

Source: chicagotribune | Read more »

NEWSWEEK: Marjorie Taylor Greene to Hold Hearing on Alleged Injuries Caused by COVID VaccinesMarjorie Taylor Greene plans to expose the truth about COVID vaccines at a hearing she is holding. She will be joined by expert witnesses to discuss alleged injuries caused by the vaccines.

Source: Newsweek | Read more »

NBCNEWSHEALTH: Study suggests Covid and flu shots given together may boost antibody responseA small study presented at the Vaccines Summit Boston indicates that giving Covid and flu shots together could result in a stronger antibody response against the coronavirus. The study measured the antibody levels of 42 health care workers in Massachusetts who received the vaccines. Those who received the flu shot at the same time as the Covid booster had higher levels of IgG1, an antibody involved in the body's defense against Covid, both three to four weeks and six months later.

Source: NBCNewsHealth | Read more »