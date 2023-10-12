What Would Michael Crichton Say About the Washington Post’s Layoffs?

The prophets underestimated the success the New York Times and Wall Street Journal especially would have in attracting digital subscriptions. | Michael Brown/Getty Images’s senior media writer.

The diagnosis began as a National Press Club speech, but he promptly adapted it into magazine form and published it in.” Wielding a dull and rusty scalpel, Crichton dug deeper, gouging chunks of flesh out of the magazine and TV businesses, which he said were as doomed as dinosaurs in the late Cretaceous period.

— nearly 10 percent of its staff — to correct for its unmet “overly optimistic” business projections. Yet, the heart still beats. Therise from a nadir of about $710 million in 2008 to $7 billion today, thanks to its success at selling digital subscriptions. headtopics.com

What Crichton and the other seers missed — and continue to miss — is the medium’s staying power. Circulation and advertising revenue have plunged since the heyday of the 1980s, but what nobody seems to have predicted is the willingness of readers, i.e., subscribers, to cover its costs. In 2013, the, as H. Iris Chyi at the University of Texas has documented.

The Washington Post is losing money, but not the Wall Street Journal, and the industry as a whole is actually profitable. | Eric Baradat/AFP/Getty ImagesThat’s not to say extinction will be held off forever. The older the reader, the industry has come to learn, the greater the willingness to pay. headtopics.com

What nobody denies is that the newspaper industry is in decline, and that has been for a long time. In 1976,Shaw’s question remains as valid as Crichton’s prediction. At some point, the bottom will fall out of the newspaper-as-newspaper business. But when? In 2020, the industry was valued at about $20.

Read more:

politico »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

The Football Fever: Relive Holy Buckeye with Michael Jenkins and Ben HartsockThey call it 'Holy Buckeye' because that's how ABC broadcaster Brent Musberger described the 4th and 1 pass from Craig Krenzel to Micheal Jenkins to rally Ohio

On ‘Dirty 51’ ex-spy boss Michael Hayden's death wish for Sen. TubervilleEx-intel boss Michael Hayden displayed an incredible lack of intelligence this week with his crude attack on Tommy Tuberville, suggesting the US senator be removed from “the human race.”

Michael Strahan clocks in on football, fashion and fearYou’re a Hall of Famer who played 15 years for the New York Giants, then capped your final season with a storybook Super Bowl championship. You’ve since evolved into a triumphant entrepreneur, with…

Michael Beygelman - Forbes Technology CouncilMichael Beygelman's stories.

Hurricane Michael: 5th Anniversary Special ReportNewsChannel 7 takes a look back at Hurricane Michael five years after the storm.

Michael Penix Jr. and the receiving corps behind the country's most high-power offense - ESPNWith a Heisman front-runner and a slew of talented receivers, Washington has the nation's best offense and the numbers prove it.