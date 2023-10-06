What will it take for the Nets' Cam Thomas to play more?

That’s what remains to be seen in training camp as the Nets prepare for Monday’s preseason opener against the Lakers.

“His feel for the game has gotten better,” Nic Claxton said. “What he can do, the way he can put the ball in the rim, not too many guys in the league that are as talented at doing that as he is. But he’s been really good , and hopefully we can use him this year.

“Cam Thomas is a big-time scorer,” Spencer Dinwiddie said. “He has the ability to get in the paint, make reads. He’s been distributing the ball well, playing at a high level. I think he’s gotten stronger. He’s definitely in shape, with the roster and preaching conditioning. He’s just been playing at a super-high level. His ability to score the ball, it’s one of the best in the league. headtopics.com

“He does have a skill of being able to play isolation basketball and get a bucket: That’s proven,” Vaughn said.

With the Nets having traded Durant and Irving, scoring will be at a premium this season. For the Nets to compensate, they will have to play a stingier brand of defense that feeds a more egalitarian style of offense.“When you’re with max players, there’s so much focus on them that you really have to play around them and complement them,” Dinwiddie said. headtopics.com

But Dinwiddie, along with Simmons, is the Nets’ top playmaker. Bridges, like Simmons, also has been a Defensive Player of the Year runner-up. “But this year, if I have a more prominent role, obviously I’m going to add that because that’s something I want to do, I want to work on. And obviously playing on both ends. Those are really the main things.”Thomas is right in that he simply will need more time to work on those aspects.

Read more:

nypost »

Utah quarterback Cam Rising reveals full extent of knee injuryUtah Utes quarterback Cam Rising revealed the full extent of the knee injury he suffered in January's Rose Bowl game in a Thursday interview with ESPN 700.

Pet Cam Captures Dog's Sad Behavior for Hours After 'Misunderstanding'Toast the Labrador's owner says she is a 'real people pleaser' which is kind of how this all started.

Utah QB Cam Rising details extent of knee injury in radio interview, still hopes to playUtah quarterback Cam Rising said in a radio interview Thursday the knee injury he suffered during last season's Rose Bowl damaged multiple ligaments and he is s

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann Police Body Cam Shows War Inside HomeIf it wasn't already clear, here's more proof Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann absolutely hate each other ... after he allegedly locked her out of their main bedroom, and she called the cops.

Cam Rising gets candid on knee injury during weekly ESPN 700 appearanceIn his weekly ESPN700 appearance, injured Utes quarterback Cam Rising offered some insight on, not just the injury, but on his mindset as the rehab process wears on.

Utah QB Cam Rising reveals severity of his knee injury: 'It's not an easy comeback'For the first time, Utah quarterback Cam Rising revealed the severity of the knee injury he suffered during last year's Rose Bowl.