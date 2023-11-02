What Were Serial Killer John Wayne Gacy’s Last Words?

This contractor was nobody but Gacy himself. The police did a background check on the man and realized that he was not a good samaritan. They called him for questioning, however, he did not show up. Soon they acquired a search warrant and what they discovered in the criminal’s Norwood Park Township home blew their minds.

The officials discovered a number of human remains in the crawl space of Gacy’s home. He even verbally confessed to taking the lives of 32 young men. Furthermore, the police learned that the serial killer terminated Piest and dumped his body in Des Plaines River. On January 8, 1979, John Wayne Gacy was charged with several charges that led him to his lawful execution.

