What we’ve learned after three years on the road: Rocking the RV Life podcast

After three years on the road, Jeff and Patti Kinzbach have no plans to stop and look forward to what the future holds (Photo courtesy Jeff & Patti Kinzbach)CLEVELAND, Ohio - Now in California, Jeff and Patti Kinzbach take some time to reflect on their journeys and what they’ve learned along the way.

In this week’s installment of “Rocking the RV Life,” the Kinzbachs celebrate three years of living the “RV Life” and share with you some of the most important things they’ve learned along the way. In addition to breaking down the various costs associated with this lifestyle, they’ll also share their thoughts on how the experience has transformed their lives for the better.

The Kinzbachs have been living out of their RV since Jeff retired from the radio business in September 2020. Now, Jeff and Patti have transferred Jeff's radio skills to their adventurous podcast while traveling North America.





