| What we’re watching at the start of new Supreme Court term

Good morning, Early Birds. Today is the International Day of Non-Violence. Be extra kind today. We all could use that on a Monday. Tips:“The interim appointment will extend until at least November 2024. … With the appointment, Newsom, who is widely viewed as a future White House contender, fulfilled the promise he made in 2021 to appoint a Black woman to the chamber.”The Supreme Court is back in session today. Here’s what to expect.

2. Lindke v. Freed, O’Connor-Ratcliff v. Garnier (Oct. 31)The high court will also debate the constitutionality of laws passed in Texas and Florida that regulate the tech industry’s content-moderation policies. They are, while the companies argue that the new laws violate their First Amendment right to choose what to publish on their platforms. is one of the term’s most anticipated cases because a ruling in favor of the government would narrow the scope of a landmarkcase that the court decided last year,is whether a 1994 federal law that prohibits people under domestic violence restraining orders from possessing a firearm violates the Second Amendment. which overturned New York’s century-old concealed carry law, “raised new obstacles for government officials throughout the country to justify restrictions on firearms,”would clarify whether a history of domestic violence is a justifiable restriction.

The Supreme Court kicks off another high-stakes term today that could reshape the balance of power in Congress, strip federal agencies of their regulatory authority and limit the scope of the First and Second amendments. But as the nine justices don their robes and return to the bench for the first time in three months, they do so against the backdrop of increased attention on the court — and the justices themselves.that Thomas attended at least two donor events hosted by the Koch network, the conservative political network behind a high-stakes case this term,The revelations about Thomas and other justices have prompted congressional Democrats to call on the justices to adopt a binding ethics code. It also prompted some members of the court, including[published Sunday] that he thought the court should have its own ethics code, saying it is ‘just not the case’ that the Constitution would prohibit or discourage such a code,”. “No one argues that the court could not adopt its own regulations, but members of Congress and constitutional scholars are split on whether the legislative branch could impose one on the justices.”1. Alexander v. South Carolina State Conference of the NAACP (Oct. 11)At issue is a Republican-drawn redistricting map that was rejected by a three-judge panel for exiling “over 30,000 African American citizens from their previous district” and creating a “stark racial gerrymander,”. In this case, the South Carolina legislature has denied using race as the main factor when drawing up the map.

Biden won the district by more than eight points in 2020 but could become more competitive.

and whether plaintiffs who accuse their employers of discrimination must prove to the courts that they were significantly harmed by the action. of a “significant disadvantage” is required because without it, workers could file claims for every action they didn’t like. A ruling in favor of the plaintiff,, a Black female police sergeant from St. Louis, could leave workplace diversity, equity and inclusion programs open to lawsuits. The case, brought by a group of commercial fishing companies backed by the Koch network, asks the court to overturn the Supreme Court’s 1984 landmark decision in, who was a Roberts clerk, said during a recent Supreme Court preview session at Georgetown Law School that there is ‘good reason to think the challengers have a lot of wind at their back’ because of the changing composition of the court with the addition of three justices nominated by Trump,” Bob and Ann write.

If the Supreme Court's 6-3 conservative majority overturns the 1984 ruling, federal agencies would be stripped of their regulatory authority once and for all.

The case also involves Purdue Pharma's proposed bankruptcy plan, which would set aside as much as $6 billion to help ease the country's opioid crisis. It would also require members of the Sackler family to relinquish control of the company and shield them from future lawsuits over the company's role in fueling the opioid crisis. The Justice Department, which called the deal "an abuse of the bankruptcy system," has asked the court to decide whether the plan is lawful.

The House prepares for a vote to oust McCarthy, as early as today, triggering a 48-hour timeline.

Because Republicans hold such a narrow majority in the House, “if more than five hard-liners vote in favor of deposing McCarthy, Republicans will need Democrats to help overcome that margin,” our colleagues

Democrats are signaling that saving McCarthy, either by voting present on a motion to vacate or by voting present on a motion to table — a procedure expected to be brought up to dispose of the motion to vacate — is far from guaranteed, Marianna, Leigh Ann and Mariana write. Democrats really dislike — and some even despise — McCarthy and they have zero trust in him. The lack of trust comes after years of broken promises by McCarthy, including his backtracking on the debt ceiling agreement withwith the short-term spending bill on Saturday to keep the government open by giving them less than 30 minutes notice to read the 71-page bill infuriated Democrats. Democratic leadership asked McCarthy’s office for a bit more time to read the bill but they said no.Democrats for wanting a government shutdown, despite every House Democrat except one voting for the bill that McCarthy put on the floor on Saturday.(D-N.Y.), meanwhile, has built a significant amount of trust and goodwill among his fellow Democrats and he is unlikely to use that political capital to save McCarthy, say multiple people close to the situation.

Any asks Jeffries makes of his party members to salvage McCarthy’s speakership would have to be viewed as a significant win by Democrats, Marianna, Leigh Ann and Mariana write. Democratic leadership is urging lawmakers not to indicate where they stand, according to people familiar with the matter.

(D-N.H.), chair of the New Democrat Coalition, a large caucus made up of pragmatic Democrats,

said in an interview that ‘the deep distrust for McCarthy in the caucus, the legislative record of his conference, and the baseless impeachment are reasons it would be a big lift for any House Democrat to vote to save him.’”

“Some of the demands being floated among Democrats include funding the government at levels previously agreed to by McCarthy and, the reallocation of the number of Democrats compared to Republicans on committees and a more equal percentage of earmarks in appropriations bills; Democrats say they have received a significantly lower percentage of earmarks than Republicans.”

“More drastic concessions could mean asking McCarthy to skirt hard-line conservatives in his conference and form a coalition government where McCarthy governs to the center.”

“‘Democrats don’t intend to telegraph their vote on a motion to vacate, to give Jeffries the best negotiating position,’ said one House Democrat, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to openly discuss internal dynamics.”A vote on whether to depose McCarthy would heighten the tensions that have riven House Republicans since the battle over the speakership nine months ago, when about 20 Republicans forced McCarthy to endure 15 rounds of balloting. Gaetz has accused McCarthy of violating the deal he struck with hard-liners to become speaker, which has never become public.

It’s unclear how many Republicans would be on Gaetz’s side, but there is frustration with McCarthy in his conference.

“I fear that attempting to vacate Speaker McCarthy at this juncture is a bad idea that will lead to worse outcomes for conservatives,”

from the speakership in 2015, is close to the House Freedom Caucus but is also a McCarthy ally.

Gaetz has been threatening such a move for weeks, and McCarthy pledged Sunday on “Face the Nation” that he would survive.(D-Minn.) announced Sunday afternoon that he would step down from Democratic leadership. Phillips has been the co-chair of the Democratic Policy and Communications Committee. “My convictions relative to the 2024 presidential race are incongruent with the majority of my caucus, and I felt it appropriate to step aside from elected leadership to avoid unnecessary distractions during a critical time for our country,” Phillips said in a statement.

Phillips told us last week that he was making no presidential plans until the government is funded. The government did not shut down and his step back from leadership is a big deal. We’re watching to see if Phillips takes any steps toward challenging Biden himself. Biden has only two things on his public schedule this week and they’re both today: He will commemorate the 33rd anniversary of the Americans With Disabilities Act and hold a Cabinet meeting.

A civil fraud trial begins today against the former president and his company for allegedly inflating the value of his "real estate empire to negotiate better interest rates from lenders and to cut down on insurance policy costs."