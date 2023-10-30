What we know about the death of Matthew Perry

Authorities are now at work trying to determine the cause of death for 'Friends' star Matthew Perry, who was found dead Saturday at his Pacific Palisades home. He was 54. Here is what we know about Perry's death and investigation. Officials received a medical call from Perry's home overlooking the Pacific Ocean at around 4 p.m. Saturday reporting that the actor was not breathing. The identity of the caller has not been revealed.

The Los Angeles County coroner's office has launched an investigation, which will likely take months and include toxicology tests. The law enforcement sources said no illicit drugs were found at the home. Los Angeles Police Capt. Scot Williams, who leads the Robbery Homicide Division that is investigating Perry’s death, said Sunday that the “cause of death may not be known for some time, but at this point foul play is not suspected.

