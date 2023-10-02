What Was the First Anime?

Anime has a long and storied history, naturally leading many fans to wonder what the first anime was. In recent years Anime has become a pop culture juggernaut garnering worldwide fans and critical success. However, its origins are much more humble and controversial with many of the original cartoons being lost to time or under dispute. This makes the question of what the first anime even was quite fascinating to explore.

Anime is the Japanese word for animation, so in Japan, this question would just boil down to what would be considered the first cartoon. However, in the West, anime has come to categorize the cartoons made in Japan. Of course, this definition itself isn't perfect as many people feel it doesn't include certain shows they view as anime. The anime-esque Avatar: The Last Airbender is a perfect example as the show is heavily inspired by Japanese cartoons in both look and story, but was made by an American team with Korean animators.

Related: An Incalculable Loss - Thousands of Classic Anime Are Close to Being Lost Forever The Dull Sword Is Likely The Oldest Extant Anime These sorts of edge cases didn't exist in the early 1900s however, which is when animation was in its infancy.

Anime is the Japanese word for animation, so in Japan, this question would just boil down to what would be considered the first cartoon. However, in the West, anime has come to categorize the cartoons made in Japan. Of course, this definition itself isn't perfect as many people feel it doesn't include certain shows they view as anime. The anime-esque Avatar: The Last Airbender is a perfect example as the show is heavily inspired by Japanese cartoons in both look and story, but was made by an American team with Korean animators.

The Dull Sword Is Likely The Oldest Extant Anime These sorts of edge cases didn't exist in the early 1900s however, which is when animation was in its infancy. At this time, foreign cartoons were only just being introduced in Japan, which inspired a variety of Japanese artists to try their hands at it as well. Many of the cartoons produced were short clips that didn't tell a story. Given the material on which these were created many of these clips are lost to time, and the few examples that do survive are hotly debated by scholars. The first true widely regarded Japanese cartoon with an actual story is known as The Dull Sword, which was created by Jun’ichi Kouchi and follows a goofy swordsman as he tests out his weapon.

The Dull Sword is very different from what modern anime fans may expect. It lacks many of the stylistic features that distinguish anime in the present day, and it is entirely silent. It also isn't very entertaining or satisfying on a narrative level. That isn’t to say it isn’t worth watching for fans of the medium who want to see what Japanese animation looked like over a century ago. It still stands as a fascinating glimpse into Japanese culture at that time and is somewhat humorous at points. However, unlike some old shows that still stand the test of time like Astro Boy or The Legend of the Galactic Heroes, The Dull Sword does not hold up on its own as a good watch.

Of course, as with all discussions of this nature, there are other examples of early Japanese animation that some may call the first anime instead of The Dull Sword. The three-second-long Activity Photo is one such example despite its unorthodox animation technique. The debate over what is truly the first anime will likely never be settled, but The Dull Sword is about as best a candidate for that title as one can find.